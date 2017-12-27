FBI investigating after remains found in Wayne Co., IL - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Breaking

FBI investigating after remains found in Wayne Co., IL

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Remains found in Wayne Co., IL (WFIE) Remains found in Wayne Co., IL (WFIE)
WAYNE CO., IL (WFIE) -

The Wayne Co. Coroner's Office confirms remains were found Tuesday somewhere in Wayne County.

We have reached out to several contacts with Wayne County and Illinois State Police.

Everyone we've spoken with has directed us to the FBI.

A media relations person with the FBI says this is their case, and they have no comment. 

We will keep you updated if any information is released.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly