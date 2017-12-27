Police looking for driver who hit Evansville business

Evansville Police are looking for the driver who hit an east side business late Tuesday night.

They say an SUV hit part of Tillman Eye Care on South Green River Road.

Witnesses say it looked like the driver missed a left turn onto Cass Ave, then tried to turn left in to the parking lot of the business.

Police say the SUV hit a pole, then went around the driveway and hit a pole barn on the eye care business' property.

A witness says a woman in a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants got out of the SUV and and stumbled away.

Police say there was a six pack of beers inside the car, but only two were left.

