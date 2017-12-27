Police looking for driver who hit Evansville business

This year in Evansville, the number of murders in the city has almost tripled. "It's disturbing I don't like to see it this is a city where I've chose to raise a family and I really love Evansville and it pains me to see that type of a crime trend," said Chandler.More >>
If you haven't been to the new Tropicana Evansville since it opened, it might look a little bit different the next time you go.More >>
One man accused of shooting two men during a drug deal and killing one of them could be facing life in prisonMore >>
Many of us are lucky. We just have to walk from the parking lot into a heated building during this time of the year, but others are out working in these frigid temperatures.More >>
The Wayne Co. Coroner's Office confirms remains were found Tuesday somewhere in Wayne County.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
The man accused of spraying feces in the salad bar of a Harris Teeter in West Ashley will appear in federal court Wednesday.More >>
