Evansville murder suspect could spend life in prison

The man accused of shooting two men during a drug deal, killing one of them, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a life without parole sentence enhancement for Earl Martin.

Other enhancements include habitual-offender and felony committed with a firearm.

This request is before any additional charges are filed for the death of Erica Bradfield.

Officials with the prosecutor's office say they are still waiting on the file for that case.

Police say Bradfield's body was found in several trash bags at Martin's home, after he was arrested in the shooting case.

Martin is in court Wednesday afternoon.

