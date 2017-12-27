Starting January 1, there will be no more entrance fees at Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial.

A press release was issued Wednesday:

In 1916, the National Park Service was created to care for and administer the national park lands on behalf of the American public.

For more than one hundred years the agency has proudly served as the steward and caretaker of these national treasures.

Because these lands belong to, and should be accessible to, all Americans, Kendell Thompson, Superintendent of Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial – Indiana’s first national park – is pleased to announce that all entrance fees at the park will be suspended effective January 1, 2018.

It is hoped that this move will encourage more citizens to visit the park and learn about the boyhood of Abraham Lincoln and his time in Indiana.

“Making the park more accessible to all people seems a most appropriate way to carry on the NPS tradition,” says Thompson, “and we look forward to serving even greater numbers of visitors in the future.”

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial is located off of Indiana Highway 162 in Lincoln City, Indiana.

It currently costs $5 to enter for adults. The memorial is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.