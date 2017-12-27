KSP: 3 men arrested after chase involving stolen truck

Three men are facing charges after a police chase involving a stolen pickup truck.

According to Kentucky State Police, around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday Hopkins County deputies began chasing the pickup on Fergusontown Road in Dawson Springs.

Troopers say the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Michael Shane Lear, of Earlington, KY, refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit that went into Caldwell County and then back into Hopkins County.

Madisonville police then used spike strips on Beulah Road which disabled the truck's front two tires.

The vehicle continued on for another 3 or 4 miles before leaving the roadway on Jeffers Loop and driving into a field. It continued down a narrow path and got stuck in a ditch.

Deputies then arrested all three people in the vehicle.

Michael Lear and a passenger, 27-year-old Jacob Lear, of Earlington, KY, are facing a long list of charges including fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Both are also facing various drug-related charges.

The third person in the truck, 34-year-old William Coby Howton, of White Plains, KY, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft.

