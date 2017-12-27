Multiple-vehicle wreck shuts down WKY Pkwy

A wreck had a section of the Wendall Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway shut down Wednesday morning.More >>
Starting January 1, there will be no more entrance fees at Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial.More >>
Three men are facing charges after a police chase involving a stolen pickup truck.More >>
The new Evansville Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is looking for employees ahead of its opening next month.More >>
The third victim hurt when a police chase ended in a deadly crash in Evansville has died.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
A Gulfport mother and daughter who have been missing since Tuesday morning have been found safe in New Orleans.More >>
Anticipation builds as viewers all over the world await the emergence of baby bald eaglets.More >>
