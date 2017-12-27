Multiple-vehicle wreck shuts down WKY Pkwy

A wreck had a section of the Wendall Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway shut down Wednesday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at the westbound 61-mile marker in Muhlenberg County, near the Green River Bridge between Beaver Dam and Central City.

State police say 24-year-old Brooks Bowling, of Louisville, KY, was driving a box truck west on the parkway when he crashed into a pickup truck that had been abandoned in the emergency lane.

Bowling’s vehicle then overturned onto its side blocking both westbound lanes. At that point, a westbound semi crashed into Bowling’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

We're told Bowling’s vehicle was loaded with alcohol and the semi was loaded with Oxidizer.

The Western Kentucky Parkway was closed for a few hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

