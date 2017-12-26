Noticing the signs of frostbite in the winter, keeping you safe

The cold weather doesn't look like it's going anywhere soon. With winter comes freezing temperatures our bodies have to adjust to.

Coats, gloves, scarfs all the essentials during winter time- but even with those your body can experience frostbite very quickly with temperatures as cold as they are right now. The more your skin is exposed, the greater chance you have of getting frostbite.

Frostbite is a condition where the skin freezes. Some symptoms include numbness, hard or waxy-looking skin and clumsiness because of joint and muscle stiffness.

"The most important thing if you are expecting a frost bite injury, or if you are starting to get really cold is to immediately go inside and try to get into a warm environment," Burn Doctor Dr. Anjay Khandelwal said.

Frostbite is serious but if someone shows signs of hypothermia, which is a condition where the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, experts say to call 911 right away.

