Job fair set for Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The new Evansville Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is looking for employees ahead of its opening next month.

The store is holding a job fair Wednesday and Thursday.   

They have several full and part time opportunities available.

The job fair runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. both tomorrow and Thursday.

The grand opening is set for January 18. 

