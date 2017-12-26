Job fair set for Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

The new Evansville Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is looking for employees ahead of its opening next month.

The store is holding a job fair Wednesday and Thursday.

They have several full and part time opportunities available.

Click here if you would like to apply.

The job fair runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. both tomorrow and Thursday.

The grand opening is set for January 18.

