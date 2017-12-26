Ohio Co. man facing six counts of rape

Adam Steward arrested on six counts of rape (Source: Ohio Co. Jail)

A Utica man was arrested Christmas day on six counts of rape.

Kentucky State Police say 31-year-old Adam Steward was taken into custody at his home on Bell Town Road.

They say the crimes happened to a 13-year-old girl during the summer of this year.

Steward's mother, Sandra Steward, was also arrested.

Troopers say she lied by telling them Steward wasn't home. They says he was found hiding in a back bedroom of the home.

