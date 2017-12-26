Ohio Co. man facing six counts of rape

The third victim hurt when a police chase ended in a deadly crash in Evansville has died.More >>
A Utica man was arrested Christmas day on six counts of rape.More >>
According to a police report, it happened around 8 p.m. on Christmas in the area of Lincoln on Morton.More >>
Authorities in central Indiana are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple and their adult son whose bodies were found Christmas Day in a Noblesville-area home.More >>
Animals at the Posey County Humane Society didn't have to spend the Christmas holiday alone. That's because shelter manager Andy Norrell stayed overnight on Christmas Eve to spend time with the animals.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
Old man winter is coming a bringing a few of his friends! Arctic air will be moving into the state with daytime highs only in the lower to middle 40's and lows in the 20's for the next several days!More >>
A 19-year-old mother and her 7-month-old son were killed Christmas Eve in a fiery crash on LA 1065 near the intersection of LA 1064, according to State Police.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
