EPD: Man reportedly shot during armed robbery on Christmas

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot during an armed robbery in Evansville.

According to a police report, it happened around 8 p.m. on Christmas in the area of Lincoln on Morton.

A woman told officers that a man had told her to "get out of her car" and then shot at the vehicle when she took off. The woman says the suspect fired through the passenger side window and then again from the back of the car as she drove away.

The man in the car's passenger seat was hit in his side by a bullet.

The woman then called 911 as she drove the man to Deaconess Hospital. There's no word yet on the man's condition.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

