Animal shelter manager spends Christmas Eve night with animals

Animals at the Posey County Humane Society didn't have to spend the Christmas holiday alone.

That's because shelter manager Andy Norrell stayed overnight on Christmas Eve to spend time with the animals.

Right now there are 23 dogs, and 68 cats in the shelter waiting for their forever home. After a full days work on Christmas Eve Norrell decided to stay overnight until about 5 o'clock on Christmas Day.

"I was in a situation for many years where I was away from home for Christmas and I didn't enjoy my Christmas's as much," Posey County Humane Society shelter manager Andy Norrell. "It's hard to have a Christmas away from home, you're scared and lonely."

That's part of the reason Norrell decided to try and bring "home" to the shelter on Christmas Eve, so the animals wouldn't have to spend the holiday alone.

"I thought well, if we can't get all of these dogs and cats into foster homes wouldn't it be cool to bring a foster environment to the shelter," Norrell said.

I tried to re-create a home environment for the dogs and cats," Norrell said. "I got everybody out to snuggle and stuff. We were watching games, there is treats for everybody and I even shared my popcorn with them."

Norrell says being in a shelter can be stressful for the animals at times, so interacting with them like he did on Christmas Eve, helps.

"It fun," Norrell said! "It's been interesting. I am exhausted. Maybe in the future I will set up some better sleeping arrangements. I am running on three hours of sleep. It was a party atmosphere last night- we kept it going all night!"

Norrell also says this was just an experiment, but it's something he says he definitely wants to do again

