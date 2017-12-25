Affidavit: Semi driver tested positive for meth at time of deadly Gibson Co. crash

Charges have been filed against the semi driver in a deadly Gibson County crash on State Road 64 back in September.

The Princeton Daily Clarion reports Darvin McCallister, 54, is now charged with operating while intoxicated resulting in death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

McCallister was the driver of the semi that hit a Dodge pickup waiting to make a left turn at County Road 500 West.

The driver, Chuck Montz, was seriously hurt in the crash. Dawn Jorgenson, 40, of Owensville, was a passenger in the pickup and died in the collision.

The Clarion reports Prosecutor Michael Cochren filed the charges based on an affidavit for probable cause against McCallister, which states McCallister did not stop for the pickup, which had a left turn signal on.

The affidavit also states the Indiana Department of Toxicology test results show McCallister tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

