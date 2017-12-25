2 children die in Christmas Eve fire in Indiana

A boil advisory issued in Muhlenberg County has been lifted.More >>
Two children have died in a fire in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve in central Indiana.More >>
Year after year, families in the Tri-State spend part of their Christmas Eve at the Cross-Eyed Cricket Restaurant for their annual Christmas Eve dinner.More >>
According to the police report, it happened Christmas Eve around 8:15 p.m in the area of E. Delaware and Sherman.More >>
An Indiana library has received a state grant to digitize county records dating to the early 1800s.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died at 68.More >>
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:More >>
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.More >>
Just by looking around outside, you can tell that it’s Christmas time in the Lowcountry.More >>
The police department says mistakes were made when the officers followed a lead that led them to the wrong man.More >>
“It could have been horrible,” a sheriff's deputy said. “It was cold, It was damp. It’s on a cement floor. There’s no telling how long he could have made it." Luckily, a traveling couple found the baby within an hour and got it help.More >>
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.More >>
