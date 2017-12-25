EPD investigating Christmas Eve shots fired incident

Evansville police are investigating another shots fired incident.

According to the police report, it happened Christmas Eve around 8:15 p.m in the area of E. Delaware and Sherman.

A witness told officers that he heard several shots and then saw a car leave the area just after the shots were fired.

Officers found seven shell casings at the scene.

At the time of the report, police said they did not have a victim or any suspects.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

