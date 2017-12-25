Indiana library gets grant to digitize records from 1800s

An Indiana library has received a state grant to digitize county records dating to the early 1800s.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the Knox County Public Library has been awarded a state Heritage Support Grant for the second straight year. The $34,000 grant will allow the library to digitize 1,500 pages of records stored at the McGrady Brockman House, the library's regional history and genealogy center.

The grant comes from the Indiana Historical Society and is funded by the Lilly Endowment Inc.

Last year the library received $50,000, which was used to digitize older documents, some dating to 1790 when Knox County was formed. The documents include meeting minutes and court records.

Judy Kratzner, president of the Friends of the Knox County Public Library Group, calls the documents "amazing."

