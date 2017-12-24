Annual Christmas Eve outreach dinner held at Cross-Eyed Cricket

Year after year, families in the Tri-State spend part of their Christmas Eve at the Cross-Eyed Cricket Restaurant for their annual Christmas Eve dinner.

Not much has changed through the years, but this time around the event was held at the new COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket location on Main Street in downtown Evansville.

We're told the new location gives room for even more people. This year, around 200 people came to enjoy the free meal. Volunteers helped make the event possible.

Along with dinner, a visit from Santa, opening presents and face painting and a live nativity scene was set up outside.

Organizers say they are already looking forward to this event each year, and hope to be able to accommodate even more people next year.

