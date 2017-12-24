Winter weather advisory covers most of IN

Much of Indiana is under a winter weather advisory.

Forecasters called for snowstorms Sunday and many alerts are scheduled to last until early Christmas morning.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office and the Lafayette Police Department just northwest of Indianapolis warn that snow is causing slick and icy roads. Officials urge motorists to slow down if they must travel but stay home if possible.

The National Weather Service is forecasting one to three inches of snow for much of southwestern Indiana, stretching from Terre Haute to Vincennes and east to Greensburg and southeast to the eastern border.

Northern Indiana could be hit harder. The weather service says residents in counties east of Lake Michigan and along the northern border should expect up to five inches of snow.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)