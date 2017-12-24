EPD: Argument between 2 men possibly led to arson

Police said an argument between two men could have led to arson.

On Saturday, the Evansville Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Blackford for a structure fire.

Police told us the homeowner said he got into an argument earlier in the day with the arson suspect, Anthony Sawyer.

The homeowner told us Sawyer sent him text messages threatening him and saying Sawyer was going to burn the homeowner's house down.

We're told around 11:30 p.m., the homeowner went into the kitchen and found it was on fire. He said when he looked out the window, he saw Sawyer running away from the house.

The homeowner told police he had a fan in his kitchen window to vent exhaust fumes from his running generator.

He told police he noticed the fan had been knocked over.

There is no word on if an arrest has been made.

We'll keep you updated as we find out more information.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

