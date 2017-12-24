Police: Man shot while walking in Evansville

One man was shot while walking in Evansville.

On Saturday, officials got a call about a gunshot victim around 3 a.m.

It happened in the 2100 block of North Stockwell Road/Theater Dr.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim.

The victim told police they were walking in the area of Stockwell School and were shot.

There is no word on any suspects at this time or the extent of the victim's injuries.

