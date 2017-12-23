Officials say Evansville fire likely arson

Officials are now saying a fire that happened Saturday night was likely arson.

Crews battled a fire in Evansville on Saturday night. Dispatch confirmed it happened in the 800 block of Lohoff Avenue.

Dispatch told 14 News they got a call for the fire around 7:15 p.m.

They told us the fire was fully involved.

Police told us the house was supposed to be vacant.

When Vectren got to the scene they confirmed the gas and electric was completely shut off to the house.

Viewers submitted photos to us.

There's no word on any injuries or the extent of the fire.

