Group helps brighten Christmas for hundreds of children - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Group helps brighten Christmas for hundreds of children

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Volunteers said it's a very special event (WFIE) Volunteers said it's a very special event (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

On Saturday, one civic group helped brighten Christmas for hundreds of children in Owensboro.

The Goodfellows Club is a non-profit organization that helps feed, clothe, and raise money for children in need in the Owensboro area. 

Every year they host a Christmas party complete with toys, music, movie characters, and even Santa stopped by this year. 

Volunteers said it's a very special event.

"As anyone who has participated in this type of event, this is your Christmas," emcee Kirk Kirkpatrick said. "This really more special than Christmas Day itself."

This is the 102nd year for the event, and organizers said over 1,000 people attended.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Suit: Apple slowed iPhones, forcing owners to buy new ones

    Suit: Apple slowed iPhones, forcing owners to buy new ones

    Friday, December 22 2017 3:11 PM EST2017-12-22 20:11:57 GMT
    Saturday, December 23 2017 4:43 PM EST2017-12-23 21:43:35 GMT

    Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.

    More >>

    Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.

    More >>

  • SC man may have caught a world record black drum fish

    SC man may have caught a world record black drum fish

    Friday, December 22 2017 2:41 PM EST2017-12-22 19:41:36 GMT
    Adam Kirby and Alistair Bremner posing with one of their potentially record-setting black drum fish. (Source: Adam Kirby)Adam Kirby and Alistair Bremner posing with one of their potentially record-setting black drum fish. (Source: Adam Kirby)

    During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.

    More >>

    During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.

    More >>

  • Asbestos-laced kids' makeup pulled from Claire's shelves

    Asbestos-laced kids' makeup pulled from Claire's shelves

    Sunday, December 24 2017 3:15 AM EST2017-12-24 08:15:02 GMT
    Sunday, December 24 2017 3:15 AM EST2017-12-24 08:15:02 GMT

    A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.  

    More >>

    A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly