Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg Co.

"He had issues and this was my biggest fear and everybody always thought I was bad because I always said, he don't need to get out of prison. There's some people that don't need to be walking the streets," said Earl Martin's mother, Donna Stephens.More >>
"He had issues and this was my biggest fear and everybody always thought I was bad because I always said, he don't need to get out of prison. There's some people that don't need to be walking the streets," said Earl Martin's mother, Donna Stephens.More >>
Crews battled a fire in Evansville Saturday night.More >>
Crews battled a fire in Evansville Saturday night.More >>
On Saturday, one civic group helped brighten Christmas for hundreds of children in Owensboro.More >>
On Saturday, one civic group helped brighten Christmas for hundreds of children in Owensboro.More >>
A boil advisory has been issued in Muhlenberg County.More >>
A boil advisory has been issued in Muhlenberg County.More >>
The 911 call from the mother who said she found decomposing human remains behind her home has been released.More >>
The 911 call from the mother who said she found decomposing human remains behind her home has been released.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.More >>
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.More >>