Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A boil advisory has been issued in Muhlenberg County. 

Muhlenberg Water told us all of Muhlenberg County Water District #3 customers will be affected. 

That includes South, Millport, Bremen and some portions of Highway 70.

They said it's due to a 6" line break on Highway 181.

You're advised to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. 

