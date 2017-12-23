EPD releases 911 call from murder suspect's mother after finding human remains

The 911 call from the mother who said she found decomposing human remains behind her home has been released.

The audio says the call is from the mother of Earl Martin, who is currently facing an attempted murder charge.

On Friday, Evansville police said they got a tip before 10 a.m. from Martin's mother saying there were suspicious items found behind her Bellemeade Avenue home. During their search, officers said they saw similar bags behind the home next door.

At first, police weren't positive if those remains were human or not, but after further investigation, police said they found what they believe to be human body parts.

Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the remains as 41-year-old Erica Bradfield, aka Erica Fox. An autopsy revealed she died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

We'll keep you updated, as we follow the investigation.

