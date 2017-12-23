Kentucky jailer taken to jail, charged with perjury - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky jailer taken to jail, charged with perjury

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: McCracken County website) (Source: McCracken County website)
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) -

A Kentucky jailer has been taken to jail.

WPSD-TV reports McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray has been charged with perjury. She was booked into the Christian County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The charge stems from a trial in October involving former Deputy Jailer Ben Green. Green was accused of moving inmates from protective custody to the jail's general population without permission. The charges were dropped after Ray testified the jail was operating under a 2010 manual that did not include the current rules. But Kentucky State Police said they discovered the rules were in place and launched an investigation to determine if Ray had lied.

If convicted, Ray could face probation or up to five years in prison. It wasn't immediately known if she had an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

