Disaster avoided after live nativity animals escape

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A Christmas disaster was averted thanks to an alert from the Evansville Police Department.

Crosspointe Trinity Church was almost missing a big part of their live nativity set, the animals. We are told it was all because of a master plan by Frank, also known as Frankenscene the bull.

The pastor at Crosspointe Trinity Church, Duane Allison, says he slept in his van last night to make sure coyotes didn't attack the nativity's sheep.

"About 1:30 there's a knock on the window and bright lights on the eyes and I opened it up and they said do you know anything about a bull and a miniature horse and sheep running around up here and I said, 'Oh no,'" Pastor Allison explained

Evansville Police Officers told Allison they had gotten a call about loose animals and came to check it out. It didn't take him long to realize, three crucial pieces to his live nativity set had broken free.

Frank the bull, Little man the miniature horse and two sheep, Miss bee and Bonnie had escaped.

How did it happen? Allison says it was all Frank's idea.

The bull had jumped over this wooden fencing and plowed through Little Man's pin releasing all four of them. Getting them back in was the tricky part, but he found Frank's weakness.

"He's weak when it comes to food and he came right up and started eating it so I put his harness on him," Allison explained.

He says the rest of the animals followed suit. Allison says it was a close call, but the pack is ready for their nativity debut.

"Hopefully Frank, Little man, miss bee, and bonnie, are going to be on their best behavior tonight"

Fortunately, the furry group avoided any escape charges..

You can check out the live Nativity with the animals. It's happening Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crosspointe Trinity Church on Old Boonville Highway.

