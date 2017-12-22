KY-54 reopened after crews complete cleanup from wrecked semi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KY-54 reopened after crews complete cleanup from wrecked semi

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook follower post) (Source: Facebook follower post)
WHITESVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Part of Highway 54 in Whitesville was closed Friday after an accident involving a semi and has since been reopened.

The truck was carrying crushed cars and left the road. It took out a power pole and came to a stop beside the front porch of Ellis Ralph's home. We're told fuel was also leaking from the semi.

Ralph told us no one was hurt inside the home, but the driver was. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

According to the press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a large amount of diesel fuel required cleanup on Saturday. Crews had to remove the downed power lines before two wreckers were able to pull the semi from the yard.

KYTC reopened all lanes of the road around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

