PLAN AHEAD: Large crowds anticipated for last minute shopping

With less than 72 hours left to get everything purchased, wrapped, and placed under the tree for Christmas, stores have been packed with last minute shoppers.

Shoppers have their hands full of last minute holiday purchases at Eastland Mall. Some people started early.

Some say they always have good intentions of shopping early, but it seems like every year it comes down to the wire.

Eastland Mall Marketing Director, Sean Ferguson, says if you do decide to come out to be patient.

"We've had great traffic and a lot of good sales going on but these last two days are the real deal," Ferguson explained. "And a lot of people are coming out. A lot of people are telling us we don't know where all the time went. It seems like from Thanksgiving to now it went really really quickly."

Ferguson says it's best to have a game plan.

"Make a list, know what you're after when you come, so that way you can come in get what you want get in line and hopefully you won't have to be here very long," said Ferguson.

We are told the craziness is only expected to get worse the next two days.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.