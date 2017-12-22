A record number of people traveling this holiday weekend.

AAA predicts more than 107-million Americans will be driving this holiday season.

It is also expected to be the highest year-end travel volume on record, which is up more than 3% from last year.

A record 51-million travelers are expected to be flying this weekend. That's up from last year, but TSA officials say they are prepared.

They report about 98% of travelers spend 20-minutes less in security lines so far.

In 2016, Indiana State Police noted 4,650 crashes between December 23 and January 1 statewide. There were 972 injuries and 26 fatalities.

If you're hitting the road, make sure you're well rested. Troopers say a fatigued driver is a dangerous driver, and those who are really tired even mimic behaviors of an impaired driver.

Sgt. Todd Ringle said they don't any sobriety checkpoints scheduled but will have increased patrols aggressively looking for impaired drivers.

