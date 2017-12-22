High schools stadiums and renovations in Daviess Co.

The athletes are the usual stars under the big Friday Night lights, but the stadiums themselves will soon be sharing the spotlight in Daviess County.

The concrete tracks, failing stadium structures, and drainage issues at Daviess County Public Schools are out. Renovations and new structures are in.

Apollo High School will see a brand new stadium in 2019. It will be a part of a renovation of the school.

"We're gonna do an expansion of the school there and remodel of the school itself," Lelan Hancock, senior director of operations at Daviess County Public Schools, said."The existing field will become a new parking lot...It's quite a large project, it's not just the stadium over there."

Current Athletic Director and former football coach, Dan Crume, explained many of the issues of the current field.

"I'm just looking forward to the opportunity that our kids are gonna get," Crume said. "Just the whole event's gonna be a big exciting time over the next few years at Apollo High School."

Daviess County High School will see some major changes to their stadium. Although it isn't being replaced, many upgrades are in the works.

"What will be amazing is, what you see here now, this was what was here when I was going to school," Hancock said." And then in the blink of an eye, we're gonna have a state of the art facility."

Both stadiums will include synthetic turf, new lights, revamped press boxes, new scoreboards, additional seating, and a new track.

"I think everybody's very excited and it's very long awaited," Hancock said. "They're ready to get this started."

The school system believes this will make a large impact for the students and student athletes in the area.

"Whether you're a student at Apollo or Daviess County, you'll get a good experience at both places," Hancock said.

Both stadiums are expected to be finished by the start of the 2019 football season.

