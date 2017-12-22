Valuable gold coin dropped into Salvation Army's red kettle

It's being called one of the first ever in Evansville, the Salvation Army says they received a gold coin in one of their red kettles on Friday.

Officials say an anonymous donor dropped the coin in at the west side Walmart. They say the coin is valued at more than a $1,000.

The coin is a Gold Krugerrand made in 1979.

The Salvation Army is thankful for the gold coin and the public support during their red kettle campaign.

"It warms the heart that someone would give this big of a gift in our red kettles," Salvation Army Captain Scott Strissel explained. "We don't see this very often in our local area but it's just speaks volumes of the generosity of our community and I'm just so excited to see that."

The Salvation Army says this helps them get closer to their goal for the year, but they are still needing about $40,000. They say they are still accepting donations.

Stop by their office on North Fulton Avenue if you want to donate.

