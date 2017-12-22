Family of 8 thankful for new roof - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Family of 8 thankful for new roof

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Just in time for the holidays, an Evansville family of eight will soon have a new roof over their heads.

With the help of the Community One organization, Vazquez Contracting is providing a new roof free of charge to Malissa Oaks-Yeager.

She told us without the new roof she would have to have left her home due to insurance purposes. Her family was there as she received the news Friday. 

"This is just amazing because it will be a way for us to keep our house. It's not going to be something that I'm going to have to worry about and we can keep doing what we're doing and keep on the track we're on," she told us.

She was overwhelmed by the generosity of the groups coming together and said she is thankful for the support of the community.

