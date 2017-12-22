Video of EVSC students singing 'Hallelujah' going viral

A video of these three Delaware Elementary School students performing "Hallelujah" in front of their school has gone viral. (Source: Mrs. Hoffman's 5th Grade Class Facebook page).

The students were nervous at first, but say it has been fun seeing everyone's reactions.

"I was just blown away by the technique, the talent, and the professionalism of our students," said music teacher Benjamin Koenig. "We have some raw talent at Delaware and this is only the beginning."

Koenig said the students have been the talk of the school since the performance.

