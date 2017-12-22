Job possibilities emerge for Armstrong coal miners

An Illinois coal company is asking for miners impacted by the layoffs at Armstrong coal to apply for new jobs next week.

Knight Hawk Coal is sending out flyers that read:

ATTENTION all Armstrong Coal Employees and Contractors

Knight Hawk Coal will be accepting employment applications on 12/27/17 and 12/28/17. If you would like to be considered for employment, you must apply on one of these dates. Please bring your mining certificates, driver's license, or other valid form of identification.

Application Location Options

12/27/17 Wednesday, Central City, KY

APPLY 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Super 8 Motel Conference Room

635 S. 2nd St.

12/28/17 Thursday, Madisonville, KY

APPLY 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Hampton Inn Conference Room

201 Kentucky Street

As we reported earlier this week, Armstrong Coal issued WARN notices to hundreds of miners.

Armstrong filed for bankruptcy in November.

The CEO of Knight Hawk Coal, which is based in Percy, Illinois, confirms to 14 News they have an agreement with bondholders to form a new company to buy the assets of Armstrong when it emerges from bankruptcy.

The sale to their proposed new company has not been confirmed by the bankruptcy court.

Armstrong has to solicit potential competing bids first.

CEO Steve Carter says it should be completed over the next couple weeks.

If all goes through, he says they hope to start operations as soon as bankruptcy is closed, which is hopefully mid-February.

The WARN notices go into effect February 14.

Carter says they know this is a tough time for families, and they want to reassure them that they’re doing everything they can to keep the mines open.

He says theyhope to bring back as much of the operations and workers as possible.

