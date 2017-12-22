Murder suspect's mother calls 911 after finding 'suspicious item - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Murder suspect's mother calls 911 after finding 'suspicious items'

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the decomposing human remains found at Earl Martin's home.

Martin is the man charged with murder and attempted murder after two people were shot outside Rick's Sports Bar Monday night.

Evansville police say they got a tip before 10 a.m. from the mother of Earl Martin on Friday, saying that there were suspicious items found behind her Bellemeade Avenue home. During their search, officers say they saw similar bags behind the home next door.

At first, police weren't positive if those remains were human or not. But after investigating further, police say they believe what they found do appear to be human body parts.

Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the remains as 41-year-old Erica Bradfield, aka Erica Fox. An autopsy revealed she died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police say they have filed for a search warrant for the home next door because a similar looking trash bag was noticed on the property.

We are still working to learn as many details as we can about this case and if it is related to the deadly carjacking we've been following all week.

If anyone has knowledge or information about this crime, please call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

