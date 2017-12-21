Changes to Kentucky vehicle registration causes worry

A new program to register vehicles is making its way into Kentucky, but the Daviess County Clerk's Office is worried this change will create some issues in the next few days.

This new program should make the process go much faster to do things like registering your car or transferring your car title, but the glitches in the current system could cause a shutdown in the last few days of the year.

On January 2, a new module to the KAVIS program will roll out for vehicles. The Daviess County clerk is hopeful this will be a major improvement.

"We're hoping that they won't really see any impact," David Osborne said. "In fact, they'll see an impact that things will go even faster on getting them in and getting them out."

Osborne warns those needing to visit the Clerk's office before the new year could be faced with some problems.

"If they've waited until the last minute to do a transfer or anything like that, and they come down here the 28th and the system is shut down or shuts down, they're out of luck," he said.

He said that when a lot of people come in at one time, the current system has trouble keeping up.

With the holidays, the Clerk's office is only open three more days for the rest of the year, and there's one day you should definitely avoid.

"Thursday of next week is not the best time to come in here," Oz said.

The Clerk's office will be open Friday and December 27- 28 before reopening on January 2 with the new system in place.

