KSP planning extra patrols on New Salem Bridge

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police say they are planning extra patrols at the New Salem Bridge in Nortonville.

The bridge was closed as a safety precaution recently because of a recent inspection.  

City officials say they have been having trouble with people removing the barriers and driving across.  

Troopers say it's against the law to remove the barriers.

