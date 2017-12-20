USI announces the 2018 Hall of Fame Class

The University of Southern Indiana Department of Athletics is pleased to announce the selection of the 2018 USI Athletic Hall of Fame class that will be inducted during homecoming week in February. The class of five individuals and one team was selected by a nine-member USI Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

Any Screaming Eagles fan is eligible to nominate student athletes or teams on the 10th anniversary of their last season of competition, or a coach/administrator who has been separated from the Department of Athletics for two years. Special individuals (e.g., Varsity Club members) also were eligible for nominations as well.

This year's class includes Rachel Bowling Perry '04 (Softball, 2000-03); Leeanne Gross Gleim '06 (Volleyball, 2001-04); Jason Heile '00 (Men's Cross Country and Track, 1995-99); Marc Hostetter '98 (Men's Basketball, 1993-97); Darin Mastroianni (Baseball, 2006-07); and USI's 1998 NCAA Division II Elite Eight Women's Soccer Team.

"I continue to be amazed by the amount of outstanding student-athletes and teams this University has had," said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. "The Class of 2018 truly represents our growing tradition here at USI. The five individuals and one team that will be honored in February are truly worthy of this extraordinary honor. I know that the entire USI community is proud of this class and what it accomplished while at USI."

In addition to the induction of the Hall of Fame Class of 2018, USI has introduced an Athletic Hall of Distinction for contributions to the success of athletics at the University. The inaugural class for the Hall of Distinction includes Byron Hubbard, William (Bill) Moutoux, and Bernie Powers.

Plans are underway for the induction ceremony on the evening of February 2.

2018 USI ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME CLASS

Rachel Bowling Perry '04 (Softball, 2000-03): Perry, a softball player for USI from 2000-03, was the 2000 GLVC Freshman of the Year; a four-time All-GLVC honor, including three first-team awards; and an All-Region performer. Perry held the USI single season and career records for home runs, walks, and RBIs until 2016.

Leeanne Gross Gleim ' 06 (Volleyball, 2001-04 ): Gleim, a volleyball player from 2001-04, was a four-year starter as a middle hitter and helped lead the USI volleyball team win two GLVC championships and a pair of NCAA II Tournament appearance in four years. She was a three-time All-GLVC and four-time Academic All-GLVC performer that finished her career ranked second all-time at USI in career kills and aces and sixth in digs.

Jason Heile '00 (Men's Cross Country and Track & Field, 1995-99): Heile, a member of the USI cross country and track & field programs, was a cross country All-American in 1998 and a four-time All-GLVC performer. He also was Academic All-GLVC in 1996, three-time All-Region in cross country, and a national qualifier in the 3,000m steeplechase, ranking fifth all-time at USI.

Marc Hostetter '98 (Men's Basketball, 1993-97): Hostetter, a member of the USI men's basketball program from 1993-97, was the point guard for the 1995 NCAA II National Championship team. He remains ranked first all-time in assists and third all-time in steals. Hostetter was named All-GLVC and Academic All-GLVC twice and holds the USI single-game free throw percentage record, going 13-for-13 versus the University of Indianapolis.

Darin Mastroianni (Baseball, 2006-07): A two-year starter for the Eagles at second base, Mastroianni helped carry the Screaming Eagles to their first NCAA Division II Midwest Region championship and first-ever appearance in the NCAA II Championship Series. He was named All-American, Academic All-American, All-Region (by two organizations), Midwest Region Player of the Year, All-GLVC, and Academic All-GLVC in 2007. Mastroianni won the 2007 NCAA II statistics championship with 64 stolen bases and continues to rank seventh all-time at USI in batting average and triples. He set the USI single game and season records for stolen bases, while still holding the record for hits in a season with 97 in 2007. Mastroianni left USI following the 2007 season after being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 16thround. He went on to play for the Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins.

1998 NCAA Division II Elite Eight Women's Soccer: The only USI women's soccer team to appear in the NCAA Division II Tournament, the Screaming Eagles went on to win a regional championship and appear in the Elite Eight. USI Women's Soccer was 18-3-1, 9-1-0 GLVC, in its third year of existence and boasts a trio of USI Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

The 1998 USI Women's Soccer roster included: Angie Gries, Heather Heseman, Kayla Scheller, Jenny Wessel, Krista Weinzapfel, Megan Russell, Kristi Butler, Megan Ehlers, Kristin Light, Jessica Pigman, Amy Henkhaus, Danielle Galligan, Kristy Weber, Stephanie Minor, Anne Bristol, Kelly Lewis, Andrea Barchet, Head Coach Greg Stone, Assistant Coach Ali Parker, and Student Assistant Coach Amy Zawada.

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana Athletics