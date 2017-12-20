Memorial offensive lineman signs with EKU

Memorial offensive lineman Drew Hart signed on the dotted line to continue his career on the gridiron, at Eastern Kentucky University.

Hart was injured for much of this year's regular season but returned before the sectional to help lead the Tigers to the 3A state championship.

Hart was a stalwart at offensive tackle for his entire varsity career, and standing 6-foot-7-inches and over 300 pounds, he has a great chance to excel at the next level.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

