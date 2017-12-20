Crews making progress on Spottsville Elementary School - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews making progress on Spottsville Elementary School

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

We're taking a look at the progress on the new Spottsville Elementary School one year later after crews broke ground.

As we've told you, the current 15-year-old school building was aging quicker than most, and some mold issues made some students sick.

The new school is costing just shy of $17-million.

Students and staff will move in once construction wraps up in the spring of 2018.

