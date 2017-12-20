Prosecutor's office adopts service dog providing comfort for victims

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office adopted a service dog to comfort young victims who have to testify in court.

One of the victim's advocates caught a moment on her cell phone right before the child had to testify to gruesome details in a sexual abuse case.

We're told the dog has been a great distraction for young children who are put in horrible situations.

Finn's been with their office for several months and we're told, has already helped in a number of cases.

