Authorities looking for armed robbery suspects

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Authorities are looking for two masked suspects they say robbed a Boonville gas station. 

It happened at the Chuckles gas station on 1st and Main streets just after 8 p.m. 

Police said the two men pulled a gun on the cashier and slammed the cashier's head into the counter.

Authorities are looking for a black Cherokee Jeep with Kentucky plates with one headlight out.

If you see the Jeep, call 911.

