Credit card scammers sentenced - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Credit card scammers sentenced

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

A federal judge has sentenced a pair from Louisville linked to a credit card fraud scheme in Jasper.

It's a story we broke to you in 2015. 30-year-old Roberto Moner and 45-year-old Adianez Herrera of Louisville were found guilty of using skimming machines in gas pumps around Jasper to steal credit card numbers and identities.

A federal judge sentenced the pair 48-months each in prison.

The FBI, Secret Service, and Jasper Police discovered the pair stole credit card information from hundreds of people.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly