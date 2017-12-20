Credit card scammers sentenced

We're taking a look at the progress on the new Spottsville Elementary School one year later after crews broke ground.More >>
We're taking a look at the progress on the new Spottsville Elementary School one year later after crews broke ground.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office adopted a service dog to comfort young victims who have to testify in court.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office adopted a service dog to comfort young victims who have to testify in court.More >>
Authorities are looking for two masked suspects they say robbed a Boonville gas station.More >>
Authorities are looking for two masked suspects they say robbed a Boonville gas station.More >>
A federal judge has sentenced a pair from Louisville, linked to a credit card fraud scheme in Jasper.More >>
A federal judge has sentenced a pair from Louisville, linked to a credit card fraud scheme in Jasper.More >>
Evansville police say they were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 Monday night.More >>
Evansville police say they were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 Monday night.More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.More >>
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub.More >>
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed two and left another driver hospitalized.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed two and left another driver hospitalized.More >>