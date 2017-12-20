Credit card scammers sentenced

A federal judge has sentenced a pair from Louisville linked to a credit card fraud scheme in Jasper.

It's a story we broke to you in 2015. 30-year-old Roberto Moner and 45-year-old Adianez Herrera of Louisville were found guilty of using skimming machines in gas pumps around Jasper to steal credit card numbers and identities.

A federal judge sentenced the pair 48-months each in prison.

The FBI, Secret Service, and Jasper Police discovered the pair stole credit card information from hundreds of people.

