Commissioners look to buy jail expansion property

Gibson County Commissioners are hoping to work towards solving their jail overcrowding problems by preparing to expand their current facility.

Gibson County Commissioner Alan Douglas said they have 60 days to buy the building north of the jail and 30 days to buy the former standard printing property on North Prince.

He said these two properties would be used if they end up needing to expand the jail.

Commissioners were looking into a $10,000 engineering study but have now taken a step back and will be getting at least two study bids.

Douglas said they may ask the National Institute of Corrections to take a look a long-range look at their processes in a federally funded assessment.

"We're looking 10, 15 years down the road as to what we would do for a new jail, but our problems are now," Douglas said. "Our problems to address are now. So we will be looking to see what we can do right now."

Before they can buy those properties, the state has to approve the 2018 budget. That is expected to happen mid-January.

