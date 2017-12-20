Fifth Third announces minimum wage raise following GOP tax bill passage

Fifth Third Bank announced plans to raise their minimum wage following the passage of the GOP tax bill.

We're told minimum wage for all hourly employees will now be $15.

They will also give more than 13,000 employees a $1,000 bonus.

CEO Greg Carmichael said with reductions in corporate tax rates, Fifth Third Bank is able to reevaluate their wages and share in the benefits of lower taxes.

