Local player continues career as student-athlete

Beginning Wednesday and running through Friday, is the first-ever early signing period for college football recruits.

One local player took advantage of the new early date to continue his career as a student-athlete.

This is a brand new early signing period approved by the NCAA D-1 Council only for Division one signers.

On Wednesday, Gibson Southern's Wes Obermeier made his dream of playing college football a reality by signing to play at Ball State.

Obermeier has been an imposing figure at tight end and receiver for the Titans the last two seasons piling up 87 catches for over 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Now, he'll take his game north to Muncie to play for the Cardinals in the Mid-American Conference.

