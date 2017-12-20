Second arrest made in connection with deadly Monday night shooting

Evansville police have made a second arrest in connection with a deadly shooting on Monday night.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jalil Fellows on Wednesday. He will be booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges related to the incident near Rick's Sports Bar at South Green River Road and Covert Avenue.

Officers say someone passing by the bar around 9 p.m. Monday found Brandon Waldroup shot in the parking lot. Waldroup told police he had arranged to meet a man in the parking lot for a drug deal.

We're told Earl Martin got into the car, demanded drugs, and shot Waldroup in the neck before he dragged Waldroup out of the car and took off with a passenger, Christopher Hoefling, inside.

Hoefling was found dead inside the stolen red Hyundai near Washington and Dexter on Tuesday night.

The coroner has not released a cause of death for Hoefling. The condition of Waldroup is unknown, but he was taken to a hospital.

Martin was also arrested and is facing some serious charges, including murder and attempted murder.

