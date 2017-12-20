More housing options a possibility in Gibson Co., some locals worried

People in Gibson County could have more housing options soon. County officials told us there has been a proposal for an over $7-million investment for apartments and homes.

The development would be built on the old Baldwin Heights School Property west of the South Main Street overpass.

We spoke to several residents living close to where the proposed apartment complex would be. They said they aren't too excited about the news.

They said they are worried about more traffic in the area with their children living there, but we spoke to some people who said they are indifferent and said they don't want to stop Gibson County from growing

People living nearby might not be over the moon about the possibility of 48 new apartments and lots to accommodate 21 homes, but county commissioners said they need as many housing options as they can get.

Haubstadt Housing Contractor Kenny Reinbrecht bought the property over the summer from Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity Director Greg Goodson told us the land was given to them by the North Gibson School Corporation about two years ago.

Goodson said they had the vision to build houses on the property, but they realized it was too big of a job for them.

"We will use the proceeds from the property to build habitat houses here in the county as well, so it turns out to be a good deal for us," Goodson told 14 News.

He said they ran the idea by the school corporation, and they were on board.

Goodson said, "They are actually going to be able to carry out the plans we had for the property."

County officials said Reinbrecht requested the use of nearly $200,000 in TIF money to help pay for the infrastructure.

Commissioners have not yet approved the request.

