Early 1900's home torn down in Evansville

A home built in 1903 was torn down Wednesday in the Tepe Park Neighborhood of Evansville.

Online records show ownership of the home at 819 Adams was transferred to the Evansville Land Bank Corp. in July.

It shows more than $8,000 in property taxes are owed on the home, and it didn't sell during the tax sale.

Posts on social media show some residents were upset with the demo. They wonder why such an old home that seemed to be in good shape had to come down.

The value for the property is listed on the assessor's website at $64,000, but city officials tell us there's more to consider.

They say the property was listed in "very poor" condition, and it would cost more than 50% of it's after market value to rehab it.

They say it's also not listed as a historic property, and had several code violations.

We're told the Land Bank has a handful of homes they have listed with a realtor, but this particular home met the criteria to be torn down.

City officials say a good example of just one of the homes they are trying to save is 505 Washington Ave. because it has it has historic value.

We're told initially, they thought it would have to be torn down, but once they got inside, they discovered it was structurally okay. They say now, they are entertaining several offers for it.

As for the space now left on Adams, city officials say it will stay empty until a new use for it can be found, such as a developer to build a new home.

