Suspected thieves caught on camera breaking into Evansville store

Two suspected thieves were caught on camera breaking into a store on Evansville's west side.

The owner of A A Hobby Shop, Terry Lawson, said surveillance video shows it happened around 5:30 a.m.

Luckily, the suspects didn't get away with much.

Lawson said his store has been hit before and tells us it's pretty frustrating, especially with it being around the holidays.

If you recognize the suspects or have any info, contact Evansville Police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.