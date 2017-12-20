Tacoholics open in old Downtown Diner building

An old staple in Downtown Henderson has a new owner and a new look.

Tacoholics is open for business and attracting a lot of attention. The building at 122 First Street has been around for a long time with a few different owners.

When the Downtown Diner decided to close the doors over two years ago, a lot of people were disappointed, but now there is new life in the old building.

Tacoholics moved from its Water Street location to the building at 122 First Street.

They are now serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner 7 days a week.

